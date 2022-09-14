MUD Progress 1

Mixed use development – like the commercial/residential Uptown Landing development in Wichita (shown) – is seen as a tool that could help Derby with infill development in the future.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

This is the first in a series looking at development measures being taken on to address the recent Derby housing needs assessment.

In terms of development, Derby added a relatively new tool to its toolbox at the start of 2022 – one that City Planner Scott Knebel does not expect to go unutilized for too long.

The final phase of the Derby STAR bond project will include elements of mixed use development – blending residential and commercial land use together.
Future areas for potential mixed use development have been plotted out through the city's Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan.
