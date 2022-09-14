This is the first in a series looking at development measures being taken on to address the recent Derby housing needs assessment.
In terms of development, Derby added a relatively new tool to its toolbox at the start of 2022 – one that City Planner Scott Knebel does not expect to go unutilized for too long.
Typically, when it comes to mixed use development, Knebel noted that generally refers to a project that includes a combination of both commercial and residential land-use types in the same development – without separating barriers.
Derby amended its zoning regulations and guidelines at the start of 2022 to allow for mixed use development, a format that is growing in popularity among developers – and one Knebel noted has been brought up in discussion of several potential projects (i.e., 55th and Rock).
“We’ve been talking with others about doing some residential development in some of the areas that are presently zoned commercial, but they haven’t filed [for] any of that yet,” Knebel said. “Seeing a development like that in Andover leads me to believe that a similar type of development is likely heading to Derby at some point in the future.”
STAR bond inclusion
No official mixed use development projects may have been submitted to the planning commission just yet, but Knebel noted there are elements of the STAR bond project’s final phase that would qualify. Those have yet to be considered, though Knebel said the apartments and senior housing set to be included in the project would constitute the more common form of horizontal mixed use development.
Developer Rick Worner said those elements were added to the final phase (approved earlier this year) following comments from Lt. Gov. David Toland that the Kansas Department of Commerce would be “more amenable” to STAR bond projects if they were mixed use.
“He thought mixed use developments made the whole development more viable,” Worner reported.
Though not a requirement, Worner took that suggestion and pursued the additional residential elements in Derby’s STAR bond project – something that is not uncommon. Both the Legends and Prairiefire STAR bond projects, located in the Kansas City metro, now include apartment complexes.
Along with the benefits of creating a built-in customer base for the commercial developments, mixed use can also address some of the housing needs pointed to in the study recently adopted by the city.
Derby’s recent housing study highlighted additional rental units as part of the current market needs, something Worner noted the data points to as well – with Derby having high occupancy and low vacancy rates. Considering that, he noted the apartments are meant to appeal to a wide variety of customers.
“These will be a broad category of apartments because [Derby’s] occupancy is so high; it’s a strong market,” Worner said.
Construction on those apartments is intended to begin in 2023.
Addressing market needs
While residential developments often include diverse housing stock to similarly appeal to a broad range of homebuyers, Knebel noted those developments (like the in-progress Sterling East addition) do not constitute an official mixed use development – focusing purely on residential needs.
Regarding the volume of housing necessary based on the needs assessment, Knebel noted mixed use development will not likely be the first tool turned to, either. However, the growing demand and popularity led to the city making it an option.
Although it may not be able to keep up with the housing demand of Derby entirely, Knebel said mixed use developments can bring variety to the market. Additionally, per the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan, it is seen as a tool to help with infill development – something chair Mitch Adams alluded to in the last planning commission meeting.
During a presentation of the housing needs assessment, City Manager Kiel Mangus also pointed out the limited land available to develop in Derby. In line with that, Knebel noted mixed use development in Derby is not really a matter of if but when.
“If Derby is going to continue to take advantage of all of its growth opportunities, it’s got to allow this type of development in its community,” Knebel said. “That sort of development often can, depending on how it’s built, meet residential needs. There is a marketplace out there that’s desiring that type of residential setting, and we don’t offer it here. The more variety that Derby offers, the more opportunity we have to grow the community and the population.”