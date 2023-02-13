Minson Memorium

Carolyn Street is named after the late Jim Minson’s wife – a lasting sign of his role in Derby’s development.

While Derby is still growing, it is a process that has been going on for several years now – a process that the late Jim Minson played a key role in throughout his career. 

Minson – the former owner of English Realty and Minson Construction – recently passed away, but his legacy of development will live on, thanks to his business partnerships and the number of housing expansions he helped bring to Derby.

