While Derby is still growing, it is a process that has been going on for several years now – a process that the late Jim Minson played a key role in throughout his career.
Minson – the former owner of English Realty and Minson Construction – recently passed away, but his legacy of development will live on, thanks to his business partnerships and the number of housing expansions he helped bring to Derby.
Originally from nearby Peck, Minson started his career in printing before getting into the real estate game – following in the footsteps of his uncle, Charlie English. Then, in the mid-1960s Minson partnered with Ray Warren (and later Dave Mize) and bought out English Reality from his uncle to form their own development businesses – taking a pioneering approach to full-service real estate development in Derby.
“At one point in time, you could buy a house through their company. You could finance it through an arm of their company. You could sell the house, you could insure it, and you could build it,” said Minson’s son, Jeff. “It was truly an all-in-one type of deal before a lot of that got going.”
Eventually, Minson’s company got into property management as well.
With Warren and other partners (including 20 years working with his son, Jeff), Minson had a hand in developing at least six housing additions in Derby – including a total of 695 lots – mostly between Panther Stadium and Rock Road.
“It added a significant number of lots to the southeast side of town,” Jeff said. “Developing land can be fraught with risk. It's fortunate that Derby has had people like my father willing to take that risk to grow and improve the community.”
“I think both my dad and Jim were committed to making sure that Derby was more than just a bedroom community, that it was going to be a complete community with not only good quality homes and neighborhoods but good, solid businesses. They were both active in that aspect of it,” added Chuck Warren.
Minson worked for and started a number of development and construction companies through his business dealings in Derby and while those companies may have been small in terms of total employees, Jeff noted the work they created brought some additional added benefits to the Derby community.
The homes added were one thing, but Jeff pointed out that his father’s companies worked with a number of local subcontractors – creating additional jobs for hundreds of other employees and their businesses.
With housing additions, there is no lasting signage dictating the developers behind it, but Minson’s involvement with at least one of the development projects is signified in one special way – a street sign.
Given the work of Minson and Ray Warren to develop the Brook Forest addition, they left their mark in the form of some roads bearing the names of their wives (Carolyn and Virginia).
“The Minson or Warren name isn’t on these developments, but there’s a street that has some significance to show something special there,” Jeff said.
Even with his role in Derby’s growth and the homes he helped construct, it’s Minson’s character and how he carried himself that may be remembered most.
“He was probably one of the nicest gentlemen you could meet and work with; he was just a very nice man,” said Derby resident Susan Swaney, who got to know Minson while working at Farmers and Merchants Bank.
“Nobody was ever a stranger to him,” said son Steve Minson, “and he never had anything bad to say about anybody.”