World Cup KC 2026

KC 2026, a nonprofit organization made up of sports and business leaders and government officials from Missouri and Kansas, will help prepare for the region to host the next World Cup.

 CHRIS FORTUNE/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  Politicians from Missouri and Kansas recently touted the spending of millions of tax dollars and unveiled a new nonprofit organization to get Kansas City ready to host men’s World Cup matches in 2026.

The city was chosen as one of the host sites for the event in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The soccer tournament is the largest sporting event in the world and has been promoted as an economic boon for the region.

