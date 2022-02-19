While Angel Alferez has become familiar with the needs of his clientele in the Wichita area over the past eight years, he’s ready to try something new.
As of Feb. 11, Alferez took the next step into ownership – opening Midwest Barbering Co. in Derby’s Bristol Square (620 N. Rock Road).
“I’ve been doing barbering out of Wichita for eight years,” Alferez said. "This is going to be my actual first year owning and operating the full operation.”
Owning his own shop has been a goal for Alferez since he started offering his barbering skills. Taking the time to hone his craft and learn from some successful businessmen is something he noted helped get him to this point.
“To me, it was a good learning experience working under some successful barber/owners in the Wichita area,” Alferez said. “That’s what gave me that boost of confidence to go ahead and finally do my own thing.”
Earning his cosmetology license from Eric Fisher Academy, Alferez is able to offer traditional barbering services and more at his shop. While he will do straight razor shaves, Alferez said he can also do hair colorings and haircut design to appeal to a younger crowd – for those who might want a fresh look for their first baseball, basketball or football game.
“For younger athletes around here, they might want a design in their hair. It could be their number they wear on their jersey,” Alferez said. “I just want to take them to that next level of their appearance.”
Right now, Alferez is the sole barber at his shop, but will have eight chairs once fully operational and operate from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. He is planning a grand opening sometime in March.
While Midwest Barbering Co. will have standard operating hours, Alferez noted the shop also uses the Schedulicity app so customers can set up appointments with ease.
Currently, his clientele has mostly carried over from his work in Wichita, but Alferez said he is eager to market and grow his customer base in Derby and establish some roots.
“I want to be involved in the community,” Alferez said, “and be able to offer my services to everybody and become part of the town.”