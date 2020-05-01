Manny Aviles is a man with a plan. Initially when moving out to Kansas with his wife, Robin, he intended to lean on his four years of experience as a district manager for Little Caesar’s in Las Vegas and become a franchisee.
Franchise plans did not work out as expected and that type of work got put on the back burner until a fortuitous opportunity allowed him to circle back around to the restaurant industry.
“At some point, you want to chase your dream or do something that you really like to do … and I kind of got fired back up,” Aviles said. “I wanted to get back in the restaurant business, but I didn’t want to franchise; I didn’t want to do it under someone else. I wanted to give it a shot and do something on my own.”
During the food truck boom, Aviles decided to get back in the game – starting up his own food truck in Derby during the summer of 2017. That food truck and its loyal following fueled Aviles to the point where he was able to open a stand-alone restaurant, Mexi-Kan Kitchen, in Derby three short years later – with the grand opening held on May 1.
One year after launching the food truck, Aviles was given the opportunity to join the food court at McConnell Air Force Base and eventually moved into a larger location on the base before going off-site to serve the larger Derby community once again.
Through the rapid transition, Aviles noted his wife and in-laws (part of what drew the couple to Kansas) have been extremely supportive and helpful with the expansion. With how quickly things have moved, he noted his own Marine Corps background also helped – as that forced him to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
Having that Marine Corps background also shaped Aviles’ vision for the restaurant. While he brought in a chef with the food truck initially, that style didn’t mesh with what Aviles wanted.
Growing up in Arizona eating Mexican food and seeking out that same cuisine wherever his Marine Corps training took him – from San Diego to San Antonio and beyond – Aviles had the idea to bring all those different styles together.
“When I made my menu, I made it based on places that I’d been to and food that I’d had. “I’m pretty unorthodox. I don’t have a background in cooking. I don’t have a background in the kitchen,” Aviles said. “Basically what I’m doing is I’ve created dishes, I’ve created foods that I person-ally have enjoyed growing up and everything. I wanted to make one location where I could serve all that and then people can see for themselves what it’s like.”
Puffy tacos, Baja fish tacos and carne asada fries are just a sampling of the regional offerings featured on the Mexi-Kan Kitchen menu – with the restaurant name implying a little twist on “authentic” Mexican cuisine that is unique.
Closing on the current Mexi-Kan Kitchen location (1906 N. Rock Road) in mid-March, Aviles turned around and had the restaurant ready for a grand opening in six weeks. There were hurdles throughout that process, like dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but Aviles said operating at McConnell prepared him for the customer and employee fluctuations (which could both change in an instant) that would come with that.
“When this whole coronavirus thing came along, I was like, ‘okay, we’ve kind of been through something like this already at McConnell.’ I’m not saying I was fully prepared, but I’ve been through fluctuations in staffing the whole time I’ve been there and that’s about 18 months,” Aviles said. “We were very vulnerable to their work procedure and their work schedules.”
At the current restaurant, Aviles doesn’t expect those same fluctuations. While the lobby will remain closed for a time, the drive-thru is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily – admittedly not a bad way to start getting staff trained, Aviles said.
For those familiar with the original food truck, Aviles would encourage them to come try the food they remember at Mexi-Kan Kitchen – and for those unfamiliar he welcomes them to see what their friends were talking about.
Both supported and supportive of the community, Aviles said he was thankful for vendors and city staff working with him to facilitate an opening during a difficult time. While it may be tough now, Aviles has ambitious goals for the future.
During his time at McConnell, Aviles quickly started to think of opening additional locations. Given his background with Little Caeser’s – where he would open as many as four restaurants in a year – it makes sense and is certainly a goal, though one he is targeting further down the road.
“Expansion definitely is in my future plans, but there’s a lot to do before that happens. The perfect scenario for me would be to have three or four locations out here,” Aviles said. “That’d be a great scenario – if the demand is there. We’ll see; hopefully it is.”