Meritrust Credit Union recently announced the promotion of Laura Lang to assistant retail manager at its Derby location. Her dedication to Derby and history with Meritrust are expected to complement her exceptional leadership skills in serving in this new role.
“Laura’s been guiding the financial wellness of the Derby Meritrust membership since 2007,” said Amy Cline, Derby branch retail manager. “She is excited to leverage her long-time passion for serving our members, while mentoring the Derby branch team.”
After time spent abroad in the military, Lang moved to Derby nearly three decades ago and hasn’t looked back.