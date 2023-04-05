There are a number of reasons why a customer becomes a customer of a business.
At Range 54, the area’s state of the art shooting range, training facility and fire arms retailer, sometimes the reasons customers are created can boil down to a life changing experience.
“Something traumatic may have happened in a person’s life that makes them not feel safe anymore. Or maybe they see a victim of violence on the news and it impacts them to realize, it could happen to them,” Range 54 co-owner Kerry Cox explained.
But there are a number of other reasons beyond safety or security. A person may choose to learn more about the sport of shooting for recreation or decide to learn how to use guns that a family member left them.
No matter what the reason is a customer comes in Range 54, there are certain things that Cox and co-owner Ken Grommet want their staff to understand.
“We have to be able to meet our customers where ever they are. No matter if it’s someone who has never touched a firearm or an experienced shooter. It’s about asking questions first and understanding where they are and what they want to accomplish,” Grommet said.
“If somebody walks through the door here, they have the ability to engage with the business owners personally. That isn’t going to happen at the corporately owned retail outlets, ranges or sporting goods stores,” Cox said.
Both Cox and Grommet are owners who work with customers directly on the shooting range and retail floor along with other employees. They feel it gives them an advantage, by what they can learn working with customers and then be able to quickly adapt, change or add something in the business if necessary.
Both Cox and Grommet have lived and worked in the area throughout their lifetimes.
“We feel like your hometown gun store,” Cox said.
That longevity is something that has been an advantage when it comes to training and working with other corporate entities.
Many of the companies Range 54 is involved with for security training have had a previous relationship with the owners.
“That situation creates people who are comfortable with us,” Cox said.
Range 54 has taken the lead in innovative training. An example is their Church Security Training and Consulting Service. It involves everything from on-site church assessments, the development of a church security team, ongoing training and more.
Elizabeth Norris a Nursing Manager at the Kansas Heart Hospital said their hospital has had security training from Range 54.
The only range in Wichita that offers programs for kids, including their Youth Firearms Training Camp, is Range 54. The camp is a three day, six hour event that covers firearm safety in and outside the home.
Cox and Grommet believe in engagement and finding ways to improve situations in the community. Their auto hand gun safe giveaway program, “Safe-R-Streets” was a way to stop guns from being stolen from cars and end up getting in the wrong hands. A problem on the rise in the area.
In conjunction with the Wichita Police Department, 600 car safes were recently given away. Range 54 has given away over 1500 car safes in recent times and will continue to do so in an effort to make streets safer.
Range 54 customer Josh Cayton, an experienced shooter, says the training he has received from Range 54 supersedes anything he’s gotten in the past, including some of his combat experiences.
Customers quickly feel the difference at Range 54 once they arrive. It’s the interest and understanding they have in customer needs and concerns, the trust customers gain from their experience and the sincere desire to be a partner in our community, every day.
5725 E Kellogg • 316.440.2854
Paid advertisement