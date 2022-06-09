When you sit down with Melanie Hall, a Certified Nurse Practitioner, you will see the passion she has for helping people feel and look better.
Hall, with more than 20 years’ experience in the medical field, opened Enhanced Wellness in Derby. It is a business centered on helping people optimize health and wellness through a variety of services.
Medical weight loss management is one of many services Enhanced Wellness offers that is a giant start to feeling and looking better. Since opening Hall has already helped many who struggle with weight loss.
“I have even been using our own medical weight loss plan myself and have easily lost more than 40 pounds,” Hall said.
She says medical weight loss involves combining medicine, diet and exercise.
“We offer a wide selection of medication options including the most popular, safest medications that can produce the most dramatic results,” Hall explained.
After a client consultation to analyze the customer’s current health status and determine their weight loss goals, she will explain the medication and how it works. Then a plan is set for monthly weigh-ins and measurements and providing everything they need to take the medication and how to use it.
Allison Conkle has lost 25 pounds since she started on the Enhanced Wellness medical weight loss program. “It makes weight loss easy, works fast and makes you feel good. I’m well on my way to my goal.”
A new, safe and popular medication called Semaglutide – known as Ozempic or Wegovy – has cardiovascular protective properties and can also enhance your insulin production. It is also good for women, helping to regulate hormones in the body.
For weight loss, the medication stimulates your body to release a natural hormone. The hormone tells your brain that you are full and you don’t eat as much because you feel full, while also overcoming insulin resistance.
“Since Semaglutide is a simple injection, I teach them how to do it themselves. But if they don’t want to, I will be happy to do it for them. There are also medications in pill form, “ Hall said.
Enhanced Wellness purchases medication directly through a compound pharmacy which means considerable savings for clients. Plus, clients pay one flat lower fee that covers all services, medicine and supplies.
Real estate professional Julie Gooch has a busy career and fixing meals can be difficult.
“I’m busy and it’s hard for me to do food planning. Medical weight loss is just easier.” She has lost 20 pounds in 11 weeks and has already referred five other people to Enhanced Wellness who are having good results too.
After medication is established, Hall works with clients on diet and exercise options to be able to maintain weight loss in the future through a healthy lifestyle.
Call Enhanced Wellness in Derby today and schedule a FREE 15-minute consultation on medical weight loss or any of their many other services.
Paid Advertisement