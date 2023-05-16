Due to uncertainty regarding some reimbursement along with elevated costs of food and supplies still being dealt with, Food Services Supervisor Martha Lawson proposed an increase in meal prices across Derby Public Schools to the BOE at its May 8 meeting.
The increases, which would take effect in the 2023-2024 academic year, would adjust meal prices by $0.10 at all levels. Elementary lunches would go from $2.75 to $2.85, middle school lunches from $2.90 to $3 and high school lunches from $3 to $3.10. Additionally, Lawson proposed the price of milk (unchanged for 25 years) increase from $0.35 to $0.50 per carton, in line with USD 259.