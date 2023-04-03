In an effort to enhance meal options for on-base personnel, McConnell is debuting a new food truck court on April 4.
With a model that works for both businesses and the base, a partnership was pursued to establish a regular location and schedule to serve the Airmen who live and work on base.
“The mobility and the variety’s really going to add to the options that are available,” said 22nd Air Refueling Wing Chief of Public Affairs John Van Winkle.
Food trucks will be on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the new food truck court. It replaced the old Burger King building – which was razed and repurposed to facilitate the food trucks.
Based on scheduling, two to three trucks will be on site during the designated times – offering items ranging from empanadas to Caroline pulled pork sandwiches and more.
Currently, outside of the cafeteria on base and one additional restaurant, dining is limited, so the food truck court is helping provide a feasible solution to a long-standing problem.
“On base, at any given time, we’ll have two to three food options, which probably isn’t quite enough for the population that we have that lives and works on base,” 22nd ARW Commander Col. Nate Vogel said. “Essentially, we just doubled the eating options on base.”
With 7,000 individuals living and working on the base, the food truck court also addresses a quality of life issue and provides more dining accessibility.
Renovations were completed with existing funding, with work completed on the curbing, pavement and sidewalks while a repurposed gazebo and bridge were also included as part of the new food truck court. Solar panels were installed on the gazebo to power an on-site battery bank with electrical plug-ins.
For food trucks interested in getting on the base’s schedule, contact Pauline Frischenmeyer, at frischenmeyerp@aafes.com or 316-685-0231.