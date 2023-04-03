McConnell Food Court

A new food truck court is expanding the on-base dining options offered at McConnell.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

In an effort to enhance meal options for on-base personnel, McConnell is debuting a new food truck court on April 4. 

With a model that works for both businesses and the base, a partnership was pursued to establish a regular location and schedule to serve the Airmen who live and work on base.

