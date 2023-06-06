Both the 22nd and reserve component 931st air refueling wings stationed out of McConnell Air Force Base will see new leadership installed in a pair of change of command ceremonies in June.
Col. Cory M. Damon is set to take over as base commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell during a June 9 ceremony. He previously served as vice commander at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, assisting the wing commander in leading more than 3,000 personnel, overseeing base property/capital assets totaling more than $2.8 billion and controlling an annual budget exceeding $249 million.
As head of the 22nd ARW, one of the Air Force’s three core tanker wings, Damon will manage the fleet of KC-135 and KC-46 aircraft that provides in-flight, all-weather aerial refueling for U.S. and allied military aircraft and airlift for global reach projection of troops, equipment and supplies worldwide. He will also command more than 3,500 active duty Airmen.
Prior to serving at MacDill, Col. Damon was United States Transportation Command’s Senior Liaison Officer to United States European Command and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.
During a June 3 ceremony, Col. Cynthia A. Welch assumed command of the 931st ARW. Welch previously saved as the commander of the 446th Operations Group, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
Welch takes over for Col. Phil Heseltine, who commanded the wing since December 2018 after retiring from active duty as the 22nd ARW vice commander that August. Heseltine will be joining the local civilian workforce following the change in command.
The 931st ARW is an associate unit with the active duty 22nd ARW at McConnell. In conjunction with the 22nd ARW, the 931st ARW supports Air Mobility Command’s (AMC) worldwide air refueling mission, meeting the air refueling needs of all U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine and selected allied nations’ aircraft. In addition, they supplement AMC’s strategic airlift capability. There are more than 700 Airmen assigned to the 931st ARW.