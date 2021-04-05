The sandwich options keep piling on for local residents, as plans for a McAlister’s Deli location in Derby were recently confirmed. The restaurant will be located at 2425 N. Rock Rd. in Derby, just south of Cambridge (between Club Car Wash and Firestone) and is projected to open in late August/early September.
Currently, McAlister’s Deli operates nearly 500 restaurants in 30 states across the U.S. Derby would mark the third location of the fast casual restaurant chain (known for its sandwiches and sweet tea) in the Wichita metropolitan area and be the seventh overall to open in Kansas.
Wichita (and Derby) restaurant locations are among those operated by The Saxton Group – the largest McAlister’s Deli franchisee in the country. With the newest restaurant will come two new features to the area, as the Derby site will be the first free-standing McAlister’s Deli in the Wichita metro. Additionally, Saxton Group Director of Marketing Amy Dickey said the McAlister’s in Derby will feature a pick-up window – a more common feature at newer locations – allowing diners to pick up their order without getting out of their car. Customers will be able to place pick-up orders online at www.mcalistersdeli.com or through the restaurant’s app.
The McAlister’s Deli in Derby will be 2,555 sq. feet and seat 86 guests, with plans to employ 40 to 60 workers.