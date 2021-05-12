As originally established in the initial site plans for the Menards development (at the southwest corner of the Buckner/Patriot intersection) approved in August 2012, the applicant’s signage proposal for the property would require the adoption of a master sign plan reviewed by the Derby Planning Commission.
Noting the applicant is ready to proceed with the project, a master sign plan was brought before the planning commission for consideration at its May 6 meeting.
The primary sign in question requiring the additional review is a tenant directory sign to be located on an out parcel lot (a building lot separated from the commercial development). It is the only sign being proposed for installation at this time, though the plan does denote future signage on the development property.
“Essentially, the only thing the planning commission is doing is allowing Menards to place their sign,” said Scott Knebel, city planner.
Menards has denoted space for six other tenants on the sign, which would be located next to the Patriot Avenue entrance for the development. Additionally, city staff reported the proposed sign would by 25 feet tall by 15 feet wide, which they confirmed meets sign regulations within the B-5 zoning district.
Commissioners also questioned if the materials used for the sign would be similar to that used in the design of the store itself, which city staff verified – also noting that there are zoning regulations in place that outline those same design requirements.
When initially proposed with the original site plan, the tenant directory sign was much larger (40 feet tall by 33 feet wide). At the time, Knebel noted the planning commission heard feedback critical of that design and again heard opposition to the sign plans during a public forum at its May 6 meeting.
Derby resident Tom Stables was on hand for the meeting recalling that initial opposition from the citizens and urging the commission to take more time and give thought to the aesthetics and character of the signage – arguing there is “no need for tall signs,” especially if Derby is to go beyond a cookie cutter commercial landscape.
“This issue is bigger than just the Menards request,” Stables said. “Do not give us Rock Road 2.0.”
Knebel noted signage plans will go hand in hand with site plans in the future, while also affirming that the commission will see plans for each of the individual lots as they develop. The commission ultimately unanimously approved the new master sign plan for the Menards Derby Addition.