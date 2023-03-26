WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) recently reintroduced the Supporting Small Business Career and Technical Education Act legislation to strengthen the supply of skilled trade workers in communities across the United States.
Fewer Americans are pursuing careers in skilled trades at a time when older Americans who provide these services are entering retirement. As a result, the American economy is lacking workers in key industries, such as construction and nursing, to keep up with demand.