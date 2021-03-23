With the help of Koch Industries, Make48 is bringing its 48-hour collaborative inventor and maker challenge to Wichita. Wichita State University’s GoCreate – A Koch Collaborative and 18,000-square-foot creative community makerspace open to all ages and experiences – will host the event June 24-26.
Using the same blueprint of the PBS Make48 TV documentary, local Wichita teams will be able to participate in the unique fastest-invention competition, which helps attendees discover what is possible in 48 hours.
Eight teams from the greater Wichita area will be chosen to compete at the first annual Kansas event. Teams can apply on the competition webpage at make48.com/wichita. Applications are open now and will close April 16.