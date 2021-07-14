Continuing its expansion in the south central Kansas area, Candiles Mexican Restaurant recently opened its latest location in downtown Mulvane – officially welcoming customers at 108 W. Main St. as of June 24.
Los Candiles Mexican Grill in Mulvane is the third in the chain of restaurants – with locations in Augusta and Buhler as well. According to manager Carlos Palomares, he and other restaurant staff didn’t see many Mexican restaurants while driving through Mulvane, which planted the seeds to expand into the city.
Palomares worked at the flagship Candiles restaurant in Augusta for its first two years and has 14 years of experience overall working in the restaurant industry. With the new restaurant, he noted the goal remains the same – for the restaurant to be as welcoming as possible to residents in the area.
“We want to offer them good service, good food,” Palomares said. “We’re trying to be friendly to the community of Mulvane.”
Expanding regionally
Regional expansion continues to be a goal for the restaurant, looking to follow the formula that has worked in Augusta and Buhler. Opening the latest location in Mulvane, Palomares noted the hope is it will be similarly well-received in the community.
So far, Palomares said Los Candiles has stayed busy through the first couple of weeks in business. Like the other locations, Palomares said customers in Mulvane are starting to gravitate toward some staples of its wide-ranging menu.
“We have a lot of variety. Our menu’s pretty big,” Palomares said. “Street tacos and the jalisco are our most popular items.”
Chimichangas and burritos are other favorites on the menu, which features standard Mexican drinks, entrees, appetizers and desserts.
Excited to be open in Mulvane, Palomares said he is looking forward to customers giving Los Candiles a chance and the restaurant being able to do the same.
“We want the community to come support us and we’ll support the community,” Palomares said.
For more information on the restaurant’s specials and hours, visit the Candiles Mexican Restaurant Facebook page or call 316-364-3290.