Schlotzsky’s new Derby location, 2550 N. Rock Road, recently opened for business and features a new prototype design for the restaurant chain.
This prototype design was created as a more innovative solution to meet the increasing customer demands for enhanced accessibility and convenience for off-premise dining.
Bringing a new level of consumer accessibility to the Derby community, the modified prototype design features a drive-thru and designated area for a curbside pickup window across the 1800 square foot restaurant. Guests can also utilize dine in, patio seating, pick up in the restaurant, catering or delivery.
With the launch of the new prototype design, Schlotzky’s seeks to learn and refine the prototype to maximize service and speed as the restaurant chain continues to grow.
The Derby location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the lobby closing at 8 p.m. In addition to the core Schlotzsky’s menu, it also serves breakfast and Cinnabon items.