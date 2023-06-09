Housing Aid

Sisters Tiffany Schiefelbein (left) and Misty Brown stand outside Schiefelbein’s house – which she was able to purchase through assistance from the state’s First Time Homebuyer program.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Addressing the needs outlined in both local and state housing studies, the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation (KHRC) continues to push forward with programs helping potential homebuyers. 

With June being National Homeownership Month, the KHRC recently celebrated one such local success story in Derby, welcoming sisters Tiffany Schiefelbein and Misty Brown into their new homes – purchased with support from the KHRC’s First Time Homebuyer program.

0
0
0
0
0