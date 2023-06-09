Addressing the needs outlined in both local and state housing studies, the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation (KHRC) continues to push forward with programs helping potential homebuyers.
With June being National Homeownership Month, the KHRC recently celebrated one such local success story in Derby, welcoming sisters Tiffany Schiefelbein and Misty Brown into their new homes – purchased with support from the KHRC’s First Time Homebuyer program.
First Time Homebuyer (FTH) assistance is open to residents across the state who have a median income at or below 80% of their area, excluding those purchasing in Johnson County and the city limits of Kansas City, Lawrence, Topeka and Wichita.
The program offers assistance with down payments and closing costs, while also collaborating with a network of participating lenders to help secure 0% interest loans for homebuyers. If the buyer remains in the the home for 10 years, the loan is forgiven.
Being offered for over 30 years now, the FTH program is available to a “pretty broad” range of Kansas residents and has helped provide a stepping stone to many.
“It allows people to kind of take that next step from renting to owning; they’re able to start establishing some wealth,” said KHRC Executive Director Ryan Vincent.
For Schiefelbein and Brown, the assistance also allowed them to maintain family connections, as it was noted they have several relatives currently living in Derby.
Schiefelbein heard about the program from her older sister, Angel, and passed that along to Brown – with both admitting it made the home-buying process that much easier.
“Partly because I was able to do it this way, I didn’t have to use a chunk of my savings,” Schiefelbein said. While looking for a house, she was finishing up nursing school at the same time.
“I think it would be silly if you wanted to live outside of Wichita, but around Wichita, to not try to do it,” Brown said of using the KHRC resource.
Brown noted that her son has been “thriving” since they moved to Derby, another testament to the benefits of the FTH program and helping families plant roots.
Schiefelbein and Brown both attested to the preparatory assistance offered through the KHRC, as they stated employees walked them through the process step-by-step to make sure they were able to fully take on ownership of a home.
“They try to help you really flesh out your finances to make sure that you’re going to be able to make it work,” Brown said.
On top of the individuals helped, Vincent said the programs offered through the KHRC have huge implications on the schools, employers and communities as a whole. Along with the FTH program, the KHRC offers a Home Loan Guarantee program for rural Kansans, with more information on both available at kshousingcorp.org.
Getting people in homes is the goal of the KHRC, a goal shared by Kansas communities and employers alike. And as those needs continue to grow, the KHRC is continuing to seek out solutions.
“We have a housing solution to just about every housing need that’s out there,” Vincent said, “and the housing needs are vast right now.”