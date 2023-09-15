On Sept. 13, Derby Rotary Club and Derby Noon Lion’s Club came together as part of Rotary International’s Celebrate Community initiative. This third annual event encourages Rotary Clubs to partner with other service organizations and government officials to plan and implement a service project that will have a long-term impact on their community.
Rotarian Linde Ohmes, Lion’s club member and City Manager Kiel Mangus reached out to the Derby Parks Department and Derby Public Library Director Eric Gustafson to plan a joint service project at the library. Individuals from these organizations planted trees, plants and spruced up the landscaping.