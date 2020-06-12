Doctor and Derby resident Edward Lind recently received the 2020 Kansas Exemplary Teaching Award in the volunteer category. The award, given out by the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians, is awarded to KAFP members “who deserve recognition of exemplary teaching skills and individuals who have implemented outstanding educational programs and/or developed innovative teaching models.” Lind, who runs his own practice in Wichita, has been a family physician for 30 years and is a clinical assistant professor for the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita in the Department of Family and Community Medicine.
Local doctor receives teaching award
