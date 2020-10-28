Through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funds and the efforts of Sedgwick County, the city of Derby and Derby Chamber of Commerce have been able to give away nearly 100 kits of personal protective equipment to area businesses.
Kits available for pick-up include disinfecting wipes, disposable masks, cloth masks, disinfecting cleaner, bleach, hand sanitizer, infrared thermometer, cleaning gloves, informational booklet, social distancing floor decals and healthy behaviors signage.
Businesses looking for assistance have one more guaranteed opportunity to pick up a kit from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Derby Welcome Center (611 N. Mulberry, Suite 200). Depending on availability, additional pick-up days may be scheduled. For more information, call city hall at 788-1519.