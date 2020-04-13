Several Derby businesses have had to shut their doors temporarily under the current state stay-at-home order put in place by Gov. Laura Kelly.
For small retail businesses deemed nonessential, that order has put a certain amount of pressure on store owners trying to make a living at the moment – though at least one local retailer, Snappy Chicks Boutique, is trying to roll with the punches.
Once the Sedgwick County stay-at-home order went into effect on March 25, Snappy Chicks co-owner Leslie Grant noted business operations shifted from Derby to the boutique’s second location in Winfield. However, the state stay-at-home order followed on March 30, leading Grant and her co-owner to adjust on the fly.
“It was immediate. There was really no lag time between when the stores closed to figuring out how do we keep our name in front of customers, remind them that we’re still here, that we’re not closing down and keep sales coming in,” Grant said.
While Snappy Chicks Boutique’s physical locations are shut down (except for curbside pick-up), the store has found numerous ways to maintain sales.
Online sales are available through Snappy Chicks’ established Etsy shop. Additionally, Snappy Chicks has gone full Home Shopping Network in the interim – with Grant and her business partner hosting Facebook Live events during the shutdown to display their products (jewelry, clothing, etc.) and facilitate more sales.
“People are shopping online, so it’s not like people have stopped buying completely. They just don’t have access to a physical location to go in and shop,” Grant said. “We wanted to have all the same things we have in the store and do them through Facebook Live and then people can buy off of the live(stream). It keeps your name out there. It keeps people thinking about you so that if we do have to go another 30 days, when we open back up we’re still in the forefront of their mind.”
Having the online showcase through Facebook has also allowed Snappy Chicks to highlight its rotating inventory. Additionally, simply with an email address, Snappy Chicks can facilitate Facebook Live sales for shipping, delivery or curbside pick-up.
Snappy Chicks has done what it can to adapt to the current economic landscape, but Grant did note that an extended shuttering would put the store in a tough situation.
“That would be a huge financial hit, for us and for any small business,” Grant said. “It’s one thing to have your business shut down for 30 days and then be able to reopen, but if we go past the 30-day point then we’re really dipping in to some hardships.”
Currently, Grant said sales traffic is down 70 percent since the temporary store closure, but the online efforts of Snappy Chicks have still brought in some revenue. For that, Grant and her part-ner are thankful. They are hoping to reopen physical locations soon and that the future will be as bright as the past for the business.