With the new year came a new round of loans available through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program – which was officially reopened the week of Jan. 11, 2021.
Since the reopening of the PPP loan program, Derby lenders like Citizens Bank of Kansas and Carson Bank have been flooded with additional loan requests – continuing to churn out assistance for local businesses.
The second round for PPP loans is slated to remain open through March 31 and already both banks have had hundreds of loans approved so far.
Shannon Beal, lead PPP lender for CBK, reported more than 300 loans have been approved in roughly one month and the new criteria – particularly creating greater flexibility regarding seasonal employees – has led to more activity from individuals in the agricultural industry.
“CBK is seeing a lot more farmers apply on the second round,” Beal said. “The biggest change in the beginning on the second round was that farmers are now allowed to use gross income instead of net income.”
Like farmers, sole proprietors and independent contractors are allowed to use gross instead of net income for loan calculations with the newest application released by the SBA, which Beal foresees leading to more applications from that group as well.
President and CEO of Carson Bank, Frank Carson, noted it has also seen an increase in traffic from ag-based customers.
Additionally, Carson said the second round of the PPP loans has been much more streamlined, allowing the SBA to handle the higher volume of applications significantly quicker. So far, Carson Bank has had 135 loans approved for a total of $6.6 million – with nearly $20 million given out in financial assistance through both rounds.
“There were a lot of businesses that needed the second round, especially in the hospitality/food and beverage industry,” Carson said. “They had just not recovered yet, and a number of clients that we have within those industries – they were just still struggling.”
For the most part, both Carson and Beal noted loan assistance has been provided to customers in the area – though there have been some exceptions.
Updates to the loan process have been minimal – namely covering additional businesses, additional expenses and a set period of time between eight and 24 weeks – which Carson said has also helped streamline the process.
With the reopening of the program, certain borrowers have also become eligible for a second draw PPP loan – though there are some stipulations. Borrowers must have received a first draw loan and exhausted it on authorized uses, have no more than 300 employees and demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. That last item has been a particular sticking point in some cases.
“Not all businesses are able to meet the 25 percent reduction in revenue requirement. We’ve had some businesses that are just under that 25 percent or at the 20 percent range, and unfortunately they wouldn’t qualify,” Beal said. “I think that’s been the biggest challenge for people not being eligible for this second round.”
And yet, CBK has still approved more than 300 loans for $8.2 million in round two so far. That is on top of 390 loans approved in the first round for a total of $23 million in financial assistance for local businesses.
Overall, Beal noted those loans have helped cover paychecks for more than 4,200 employees – with the Paycheck Protection Program remaining a benefit to local small businesses.
“It’s just allowed a lot of business owners to continue to help retain staff. We’ve just heard a lot of appreciation from our customers regarding the ease of getting these funds and getting it in a timely manner,” Beal said. “It’s very good for the businesses and we appreciate it being available.”