Since the Paycheck Protection Program loans were made available by the Small Business Administration on April 3 – part of COVID-19 relief efforts – it’s fair to say banks in Derby (and around the nation) have been inundated with applications.
Local depositories in Derby and the surrounding area have dedicated a good chunk of time over the past week and a half working to help customers secure those loans as a means to survive the position they’ve been put in by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We stayed here til midnight (on Friday, April 3),” said Carson Bank President and CEO Frank Carson IV. “We’re working as quickly as we can to get all of it taken care of for our customers.”
As of noon on April 13, Carson noted his bank had processed 122 PPP loan applications (102 approved and 20 more pending, worth $9 million) so far – with a 99 percent approval rate. Valley State Bank President Jonathan Holmes reported processing nearly identical numbers.
Citizens Bank of Kansas has also seen a high number of such loan requests since they started being offered. Owner and Chairman of the Board Jane Deterding noted the bank had approved 130 applications and had 125 more pending as of April 13. That does not include the additional loans that have been submitted but are currently under review.
With its lobbies closed and branches operating drive-thru tellers only, Deterding said staff has had additional time to focus on processing those PPP loans.
Following the start of the Paycheck Protection Program, CBK turned around and dispersed its first funds for such a loan on April 8 – five days after application approval, which Deterding noted is the standard time frame for receiving funds through the program.
Small businesses can receive up to two and a half times their payroll (up to $10 million) through a PPP loan, with a number of businesses potentially qualifying under the loan guidelines.
“Basically you have to be a small business owner with under 500 employees – there are some caveats; other people could be eligible – and you have a payroll that’s in jeopardy because of the coronavirus,” Deterding said.
Other stipulations do exist, as lined out on sba.gov, while there is also a structure to allow for the loan to be fully forgiven – as long as it is used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Due to expected high demand, per the SBA, at least 75 percent of the loan must be used for payroll. Employment levels must also be maintained for a period of eight weeks from the time the loan is received to qualify for full forgiveness.
Loans through the Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30, 2020. Having already seen hundreds of applications, the value of such loans is clear to lenders.
“I think they will help local businesses tremendously. Being able to keep staff on for the next eight weeks and not lay them off and potentially have those funds forgiven as long as they are dispersed appropriately, I think it’s huge. It can really help our clients,” Carson said.
“We’ve taken an approach of looking at how many jobs this has affected,” Holmes said. “At this point, we’ve been able to help businesses to the tune of about 1,100 jobs. So it's been having a very direct impact on our community.”
“As I look through the list of people who we’ve approved, we’ve gone anywhere from churches to law firms. I have cattle farms, I have a few veterinary businesses and, of course, restaurants,” Deterding said. “These are all in a situation where, I believe, without this help they could not keep their businesses going – and that’s a huge impact on our communities.”
Deterding stated CBK is willing to help any small businesses seeking a PPP loan, which speaks to the prevailing mentality that Carson has noticed among lenders at this time – banks coming together to help their customers.
“I think the big thing is that as a community bank, we are here to support our community,” Holmes said. “We are glad to be able to offer this assistance that is desperately needed in these difficult economic times.”