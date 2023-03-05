Baking Entrepreneur

Kelsi Fugit display one of her sourdough loafs that have become a staple menu offering through Thyme and Twine Bread Co.

 COURTESY

At the start of 2023, Derby’s Kelsi Fugit decided to turn a passion into a business pursuit. Noticing a lack of certain products, the proof was on the shelves – leading Fugit to launch her own home bakery. 

“I’ve always baked since I was a kid. Cooking and baking is just fun for me; it’s kind of an outlet,” Fugit said. “I started noticing that I cannot find a good artisan sourdough around here, like I did in California, so I started making my own, and then, it just kind of branched off from there. I wanted to share with our local community the different breads and pastries that I can make.”

