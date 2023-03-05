At the start of 2023, Derby’s Kelsi Fugit decided to turn a passion into a business pursuit. Noticing a lack of certain products, the proof was on the shelves – leading Fugit to launch her own home bakery.
“I’ve always baked since I was a kid. Cooking and baking is just fun for me; it’s kind of an outlet,” Fugit said. “I started noticing that I cannot find a good artisan sourdough around here, like I did in California, so I started making my own, and then, it just kind of branched off from there. I wanted to share with our local community the different breads and pastries that I can make.”
Following high school graduation, Fugit attended culinary school at the Art Institute of Sacramento. Then, she and her family moved to Derby in 2019.
This past year, Fugit decided to put her past training into action and formed Thyme and Twine Bread Co. Currently, she is selling out of her home and taking orders through her Facebook page. She offers her signature sourdough along with a cheddar chive dill bread that has quickly become a customer favorite. In total, there are about 10 selections offered.
Passionate as Fugit is about baking, she admitted she loves seeing customers’ reaction to her cooking as well, which is part of what motivates her. Fugit noted she had one customer ask her to recreate a recipe for her father’s onion bread – digging in and researching to get it just right.
“She said that brought back so many memories for her, and that is exactly why I do it,” Fugit said.
Outside of her own business, Fugit also helps support other entrepreneurial efforts throughout the Derby community, running the Small Businesses Derby USA Facebook group since 2021. She also held the inaugural Derby Small Business Fair in 2022, with plans to expand those efforts this year.
With the group, Fugit noted she saw the limitations for business posts within the Derby Chatter page and wanted to give local entrepreneurs more of a chance to get their voice out there. Having pursued other pursuits previously, she was aware of the challenges.
“I understood how hard it was to really get the name of your business out there, and I wanted to help support a lot of those local small businesses,” Fugit said.
Hosting the small business fair was another similar opportunity, with that effort quickly growing in 2023. Fugit said the first fair will be held June 17 at the Hubbard Arts Center, with a second to be held on Small Business Saturday in November.
Fugit noted the June event has already doubled the number of vendors for 2023 (adding a few food trucks as well), and the fair will also extend its hours for further exposure. Potential vendors looking to get involved can email derbysmallbusinessfair@gmail.com.
Since moving to Derby, Fugit noted she and her family have felt the support of the community, with these efforts a way to pay that back and “enrich that sense of community.” Personally, she plans to keep growing Thyme and Twine Bread Co. and hopes the Facebook group and fair can help others in a similar way.
“I know a lot of small businesses are stay-at-home parents, and this is their source of income or even their passion. Me being a stay-at-home mom as well, that really hit home with me,” Fugit said. “For the community, my favorite phrase that I’ve heard is that when you shop small you’re supporting a dream. I really take that to heart because with this small business, Thyme and Twine Bread Co., it is really a dream of mine. We’re hoping one day to go brick and mortar even.”