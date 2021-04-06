Plans for a new Life.Church location in Derby are moving forward, with a commercial building permit recently approved for the site at 2801 N. Buckner St. (north of the Kwik Shop).
The Life.Church Derby building will be 41,571 sq. ft. including a lobby, office space, LifeKids rooms and a 750-seat auditorium. While it was initially announced the building would be ready in 2021, that timeline has shifted as the Derby location is now projected to open in Spring 2022 – which was shared with the Life.Church Wichita congregation this past weekend.
Currently, there are 37 Life.Church locations across the U.S., with Derby to be the fifth in Kansas and third in the Wichita metropolitan area (along with Life.Church East Wichita and Life.Church West Wichita) after starting work in south-central Kansas seven years ago.
“Right now, we have a number of families from Derby who attend our services at one of these locations, and they’re excited to invite their neighbors and friends to join them in launching this new location,” said Tim Doremus, pastor at Life.Church East Wichita. “We look forward to working alongside other churches and nonprofits in Derby to serve the community and reach more people for Christ.”
Based out of Edmond, Okla., Life.Church was founded in 1996 by Craig Groeschel, its senior pastor. In April 2006, the church – with a slogan of “one church, multiple locations” – established an online service that broadcasts weekly, interactive worship services live over the internet to reach its entire congregation throughout the U.S.
Doremus noted the Derby location will operate similarly to other Life.Church facilities and will pursue the same mission: to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ.
“One of my favorite things about Life.Church is that I know when someone walks through our doors, they’ll be welcomed by people who are excited to see them. They can expect to experience a service that begins with high-energy worship and features biblical teaching from Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel,” Doremus said. “Children (birth through sixth grade) learn through age-appropriate LifeKids curriculum created by Life.Church while adult volunteers lead discussions and care for each child.”
For more updated information on the Life.Church Derby opening, visit www.life.church/derby.