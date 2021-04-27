The Derby Public Library recently announced that it will resume regular operating hours on Sunday, May 2.
At that time, hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Library staff members encourage patrons to wear masks when they come into the library.
At this time, the Arlee Killion Early Literacy Area remains closed. Watch the library’s social media channels and website (derbylibrary.com) for a date when the area will open again.