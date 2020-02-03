People continue to use Derby’s library – just in different ways.
That’s one of the many takeaways from the 2019 Derby Public Library Report, which was presented by Library Director Eric Gustafson at the Jan. 28 City Council meeting.
During the past year, about 400,000 items circulated, approximately the same as the previous year. However, the format has changed.
In 2019, 48,010 audio books and music CDs were borrowed, up sharply from the 26,656 figure in 2018.
DVDs and video games dipped slightly and Gustafson said that’s due in part to the tight control creators have over how their product is circulated.
“We’re seeing the falloff of traditional media,” he said.
In all, he’s pleased with how the 11-year-old library at 1600 E. Walnut Grove is performing and its growth.
“I feel really good about it,” he said. “It’s just been a great year.”
One of the major reasons for that, he said, was the consortium of area libraries that Derby has become a part of.
Library consortium to expand
In August 2019, its catalog merged with those of libraries in Andover and Park City. Later, in December, Goddard joined that group.
Derby residents took advantage of the expanded capacity, and from the end of August until the end of December, borrowed 2,400 items from other libraries in the group.
At the same time, Derby lent out 1,800 of its items to other patrons.
The alliance will continue to grow as in March, Augusta, Rose Hill, Mulvane and El Dorado will become part of the consortium.
“That’s going to have long-reaching impact,” he said.
Gustafson predicts more growth in borrowing from other libraries as patrons tap into the expanded resources.
“It’s all seamless,” he said. “People can just log in from their house and the item just shows up at their library.”
Visitors to the library itself declined slightly.
In 2018, there were 198,769 visits, or an average of 561 a day. In 2019, those figures were 189,174 visits, or 535 a day. However, in following the trend of changing use, those visitors were more engaged in computer and wireless use.
In 2018, there were more than 50,000 such uses. In the following year, that jumped to more than 60,000 uses.
Programs also proved popular as 21,691 people attended them, including 14,208 children. That’s up from 20,240 and 13,760 children in 2018.
New mini-branch in Oaklawn
Another development has been the “mini-branch,” which opened in the Oaklawn Activity Center in October. It’s a partnership between the library and the Derby Recreation Commission and is free and open to the public. Patrons don’t have to belong to the DRC to make use of the collection, which started with a 1,000-book inventory.
The library, which traditionally holds a popular community Christmas event in early December, switched gears with that activity last year and helped the first-ever “Christmas in the Park” at Central Park with two partners.
Gustafson said it was a success, attracting 4,500 people. The event in 2019, known as “Santa’s Village, had 1,200 visitors.
Also, a little-known project within the library has resulted in the building’s interior being quiet – like libraries are supposed to be.
There was a sound redesigning project late last summer, which involved sound masking in order to break up sound waves and help create quieter zones within the building. The work involves pumping in “white noise,” which alters horizontal sound waves responsible for noise.