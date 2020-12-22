Healthy living being in their wheelhouse, Matt and Jackie Tucker saw a business opportunity and pounced on it – opening Legends Nutrition at 617 N. Rock Road in Derby earlier this month.
“My husband and I decided that there’s three Subways, two McDonalds and two Taco Bells in Derby; there can be two nutrition clubs,” Jackie said.
The other club – Derby Nutrition – is one Jackie worked at for three years prior to launching Legends Nutrition. With Matt holding a master’s degree in exercise science, health and nutrition are clearly very important to the Tuckers.
Having lived in Derby for 14 years now, their ties to the community and experiences trying to balance the health of their own kids helped lead them to open this new business.
“For us, we wanted to build healthy families along with building a healthy community. Our products are safe for everybody, every age,” Jackie said. “We’ve got over 200 products, so we can really work with anybody in any walk of life.”
Energy teas, healthy smoothies and high-protein coffees are among the products offered at Legends Nutrition, which also comes with information regarding what products are right for customers based on their health conditions. That’s something Jackie noted customers wouldn’t get from basic retailers.
In fact, Jackie noted Legend Nutrition’s smoothies are the only ones on the market certified as a health meal – with the ability for customers to customize those as needed.
Nutrition coaching comes with the territory and is something Jackie is very experienced with, having gone through it at Derby Nutrition herself. A self-professed “drive-thru” mom not that long ago, she also went through her own weight-loss journey after the birth of her youngest child.
Following concerns raised by a family member, Jackie found Derby Nutrition and enrolled in its body transformation challenge – taking second place. At the same time, she fell in love with the products (many of the same offered at Legends Nutrition), which she was informed were safe for kids.
Given that option to bring her kids and family into her healthy journey, Jackie and her husband now want to return that favor to Derby.
“We just really wanted to go into the community and be able to teach moms, dads and families how they incorporate health and nutrition into their family structure,” Jackie said.
Truth be told, the Tuckers loved the features of the building they currently occupy – remembering them from when it was a Blockbuster. When the building became available, they had plans of setting up shop – which they did after completing some nutrition club training earlier this year.
Having a wealth of fitness experience – with Matt also being a former wrestling coach and personal trainer – the Tuckers have some big ideas for what they want to offer at Legends nutrition.
Relating to kids, the Tuckers are looking to partner with area coaches, offering coupons to student-athletes for drink options when they achieve new personal records. With a number of certified fitness instructors as clients, they are also looking to form partnerships to help lead fit camps in the summer.
Additionally, while the drinks offered are customizable, so is the nutrition coaching – which Jackie noted can be done in group or more private settings.
More than anything, though, with the products they offer and the features they have in their building (soft music, cozy fireplace, etc.), the Tuckers are hopeful that Legends Nutrition can also address some holistic health and help customers escape the stresses of everyday life for a bit.
“The way that we designed our club is a place of comfort and peace and to just kind of get away from the crazy. We just really want to provide an atmosphere where you can unwind from the rest of life,” Jackie said. “We just want people to be able to be fueled, feel good and be able to go and tackle the world.”