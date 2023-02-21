Mediterranean Restaurant 1

Brant Dumford (left) and chef Roni Attari stand in front of the under-construction bar that will be a focal point of their new Mediterranean restaurant concept, Layali.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

The former Electric Pizzeria building in Derby will soon have new life. Local developer Brant Dumford and chef Roni Attari are set to bring their Mediterranean concept, Layali, to the Towne Center space off of K-15 in mid-April.

Mediterranean cuisine is not currently offered among the Derby dining scene. Along with expanding the dining options, Layali will play a part in helping Dumford revamp the Towne Center area, as he also recently purchased the nearby strip that houses the west Dillons, Casa Martinez and Aviator Church, among other businesses.

Mediterranean Restaurant 2

The mixed grill plate is expected to be a popular item on the Layali menu, featuring a variety of grilled proteins like beef, chicken, tuna, etc.
1
0
0
0
0