The former Electric Pizzeria building in Derby will soon have new life. Local developer Brant Dumford and chef Roni Attari are set to bring their Mediterranean concept, Layali, to the Towne Center space off of K-15 in mid-April.
Mediterranean cuisine is not currently offered among the Derby dining scene. Along with expanding the dining options, Layali will play a part in helping Dumford revamp the Towne Center area, as he also recently purchased the nearby strip that houses the west Dillons, Casa Martinez and Aviator Church, among other businesses.
“I know this building has struggled for many businesses. I don’t want to be one of those people, and I don’t foresee being one of those people,” Dumford said of the restaurant location. “This whole area is up and growing, and we’re going to bring a lot of life to it. The keystone of that life is this restaurant.”
Layali is planned to have seating for just shy of 100 customers and will feature an indoor/outdoor bar (with specialty drinks) as part of the “open, airy” concept – which will fit with the Mediterranean style. The restaurant’s name means “nights” in Arabic, and while Dumford said the hope is that Layali will become a popular nighttime attraction for Derby diners, it will also serve lunch and brunch on Sundays – expected to be another popular option.
Attari has worked in the restaurant business since 1993 and was actually the first chef at Derby’s Glen Carr House. While he has not operated a restaurant in Derby before, he has plenty of experience. He owned and operated Yuca Bistro and Soleil in Wichita, while his family is also behind the popular La Gallette Bakery in the Delano district.
Previously, Dumford and Attari were in talks to open a sandwich shop in the former Sharon’s Place location, but pivoted to the restaurant further north on K-15 in order to do something “a little bit bigger” and focus on a larger demographic. The location was also seen as helping better capture that commuter traffic.
Signature dishes Attari plans to bring to the Layali menu include hummus, a falafel burger, Mediterranean pastries and a number of grilled items – including the mixed grill plate, a sort-of sampler platter of many of the featured proteins (beef, pork, chicken, tuna, etc.) and sides.
“The mixed grill would be a great shareable for a small family who just wants to come in who may be on a budget,” Dumford said. “The mixed grill would be an ideal solution for them to be able to come in and get a lot of protein, a lot of sides and be able to walk out having had a full plate and be light [on their] pocket.”
“Everybody eats, and everybody’s happy,” Attari said of the family-style concept, which is typical of Middle Eastern restaurants.
Given the name, both Dumford and Attari noted Layali is intended to be a place where customers can enjoy a night out – with some events already being planned to add to the atmosphere.
Closing on the property at 236 W. Greenway in January, the team has pushed forward with progress with an eye on that mid-April opening date. Along with the restaurant, Dumford already has plans in the work for the commercial strip as well and anticipates his previous efforts along the K-15 corridor will pay off for Layali and the rest of the area.
“I think the K-15 corridor has lacked creativity for a very long time. If you don’t have that spark where you can take something old and turn it into something new that people actually think is cool, it’s very hard,” Dumford said. “Because of the success I’ve had with other properties, it’s just becoming easier to find those properties and be able to grow them into these businesses that do real well.”