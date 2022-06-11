Through the Central Plains Area Agency on Aging, a new lawn care program is being launched this summer, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Referrals are now being taken for the program, which will help residents age 60 and older in Sedgwick, Harvey and Butler counties with basic yard care.
The program targets lower income residents who have physical limitations preventing them from being able to maintain their lawns. There is no cost to the consumer, but donations are welcome.
Funding through ARPA is limited and the program will only be available for the summer or until money runs out. For more information, call 855-200-2372.