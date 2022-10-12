Latest economic forecast touts cautious optimism

Employment overall in the Wichita metro is expected to grow a little over 1% in 2023 – a better rate than the state as a whole.

 COURTESY/WSU CEDBR

Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research (CEDBR) recently released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast looking into trends for the near future.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. economy grew by 5.7% in 2021 after contracting 3.7% the prior year. The first half of 2022 registered two consecutive quarters of negative real GDP growth, prompting some reporters to declare a recession. Those declarations, however, might be premature, according to the CEDBR.

