In an effort to create more fiscal efficiencies in the operation of the current summer Latchkey program, the Derby Board of Education approved changes that include the requirement of a $20 non-refundable deposit.

The up-front deposit will apply to the total payment for the week. Payment for each week of care is due on Monday of the week prior to when care is needed. A $10 late fee would be assessed after that time.

A parent can pay the deposit for as many weeks as they want, which will help to secure a spot for their child in the program.

Rates for the summer program remain at $120 per week with a one-time enrollment fee of $35. Online or in-person enrollment is available.

Latchkey provides licensed childcare from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

