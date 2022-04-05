In an effort to create more fiscal efficiencies in the operation of the current summer Latchkey program, the Derby Board of Education approved changes that include the requirement of a $20 non-refundable deposit.
The up-front deposit will apply to the total payment for the week. Payment for each week of care is due on Monday of the week prior to when care is needed. A $10 late fee would be assessed after that time.
A parent can pay the deposit for as many weeks as they want, which will help to secure a spot for their child in the program.
Rates for the summer program remain at $120 per week with a one-time enrollment fee of $35. Online or in-person enrollment is available.
Latchkey provides licensed childcare from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.