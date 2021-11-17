Each year, the Kansas Turnpike Authority recognizes employees and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers assigned to the Turnpike who are celebrating years-of-service anniversaries. For 2021, KTA recognized 57 individuals who collectively have 915 years of service to the KTA.
Local employees being recognized included Derby’s Tim Means, computer systems administrator (25 years); Tracy Bailly, part-time toll collector (10 years); and Gloria Hildreth, accountant (five years).
Other area employees recognized included Mulvane’s Lorraine Bishop, toll collector (15 years); and Rose Hill’s Stewart Mitchell, senior auto/truck/equipment technician (10 years); and Melissa Mitchell, audit clerk (five years).