Award-winning Wichita National Public Radio Station, KMUW, is currently looking for a talented journalism student for the 2023 Korva Coleman Diversity in Journalism Internship. This opportunity is designed to train college students of color to be part of the next generation of public radio reporters and newscasters. Established in 2019, this is the fourth year that KMUW will partner with NPR journalist Korva Coleman to offer the summer internship – including a hands-on learning experience and mentoring from Coleman.
The 40-hour per week internship will run for 10 weeks beginning in May 2023. The selected intern will be paid a $5,000 stipend and receive free room and board. The internship is open to both undergraduate and graduate students nationwide. Application instructions can be found at KMUW.org/coleman. The deadline to submit is Jan. 20, 2023.