WICHITA – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) is offering workforce development grants to organizations across Kansas to help them create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. Applications are now being accepted for KLC’s 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant program.
“KLC has been awarding grants to civically engaged organizations around the state for the past eight years and we look forward to helping them make lasting progress on their biggest challenges. This is just one of the many ways KLC provides training to foster leadership for healthier and more prosperous Kansas communities,” said Kaye Monk-Morgan, KLC's chief impact officer and teacher.
Derby’s city government received the Leadership Transformation Grant in 2016, 2021 and 2022, offering an opportunity to train a large number of employees and equip them with critical leadership tools.
“This grant has provided the opportunity for more employees to engage in leadership training with a goal to help create a culture of leadership that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. The intent is to have employees create an adaptive mindset, collaboratively problem solve, and focus on better listening and communication,” said Derby Director of Human Resources Jenny Turner.
“[Among] the other benefits of the training is that it helps attendees learn the importance of engaging key stakeholders and identifying different perspectives,” Turner said. “City employees often deal with situations where there are multiple stakeholders and very different perspectives, so this training is relevant to what our employees face when confronting challenging situations.”
Organizations who receive a Leadership Transformation Grant will establish a core team of three to six individuals to take on the responsibilities of the grant. Organizations chosen will have one year to participate in KLC’s dynamic program experiences and utilize KLC resources and consultation.
“The Leadership Transformation Grants allow participation in the KLC Path, a three-step sequence which teaches that leadership is an activity – not a position – and that anyone within an organization can exercise leadership effectively. These programs offer a framework by which organizations can share a common language and skills to approach their challenges and empower employees to mobilize others to create progress in their organization and communities,” said Katy Weidner, KLC program manager.
In the eight years KLC has provided Leadership Transformation Grants, the organization has given 421 grants, trained over 10,000 people and partnered with over 275 organizations across Kansas.
Applications for Leadership Transformation Grants are being accepted now through Sept. 19, 2022. Any organization from Kansas can apply, but those most suited for the grant are in the following sectors: business, education, faith, government and nonprofit. To learn more or apply, visit https://kansasleadershipcenter.org/grants/.