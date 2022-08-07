Derby City Hall

The city of Derby is one of a handful of local entities that has received the Leadership Transformation Grant from the KLC, with the organization now taking applications for the latest round of grants.

WICHITA – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) is offering workforce development grants to organizations across Kansas to help them create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. Applications are now being accepted for KLC’s 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant program.

“KLC has been awarding grants to civically engaged organizations around the state for the past eight years and we look forward to helping them make lasting progress on their biggest challenges. This is just one of the many ways KLC provides training to foster leadership for healthier and more prosperous Kansas communities,” said Kaye Monk-Morgan, KLC's chief impact officer and teacher.

