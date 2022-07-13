The Kansas Department of Transportation is encouraging cities, counties and other local entities to submit a grant application to the 2022 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A), a new U.S. DOT discretionary grant program. The SS4A program and the new Kansas SS4A Match Pilot Program represent an opportunity to leverage federal and state funding to create safety plans for city streets and county roads.
Once Safety Action Plans are completed, projects identified in the plans may be eligible for future federal grants or other project funding through KDOT. State funding provided by the KDOT pilot program will contribute to the local match required by the SS4A grant.
For more information on the program, visit https://www.transportation.gov/grants/SS4A or https://arcg.is/1qKLCr0.