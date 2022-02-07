The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is announcing a call for projects to be submitted to the Transportation Alternative Program. These include the construction of pedestrian and bicycle facilities and infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, projects that enhance safety and mobility for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders, projects that improve scenic or environmental assets in the state, Safe Routes to School projects and more.
An estimated $18 million in federal funds are anticipated to be available to award for Federal Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024. Awards are anticipated to be announced in the summer.
Communities and other organizations interested in applying should start preparing concept forms (due March 4), which allows communities to determine eligibility prior to submitting a full application. An informational webinar will be held Feb. 11. To register or for more information, email Jenny Kramer at Jenny.Kramer@ks.gov.