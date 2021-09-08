The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting eight public Local Consult meetings this fall as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program
(IKE) project selection process, with the meeting for the Wichita metro being held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9. All Kansans are invited to participate. Participants will have the opportunity to share their community and region’s transportation priorities and provide input on a list of potential highway expansion and modernization projects.
For 2021, local consult meetings will take place virtually to comply with current state guidance related to COVID-19. Participants can attend the online regional meeting and hear directly from KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz
Additionally, Kansans will be able to review information and provide input through a virtual on-demand option. To register to attend the online meeting or participate on-demand, visit https://www.ksdotike.org/projects/local-consult-process.