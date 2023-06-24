Cessna SkyCourier (copy)
COURTESY

The Kansas Department of Commerce recently awarded $20 million in grant funding to seven recipients targeting training and workforce development in the aviation/aerospace industry.

Five Wichita companies were among those receiving the grants, including Learjet Inc. ($3.3 million), Metal Finishing Company ($243,200), Spirit AeroSystems ($3.3 million), Textron Aviation ($3.3 million) and Wichita Airport Authority ($2.2 million)

