The Kansas Department of Commerce recently awarded $20 million in grant funding to seven recipients targeting training and workforce development in the aviation/aerospace industry.
Five Wichita companies were among those receiving the grants, including Learjet Inc. ($3.3 million), Metal Finishing Company ($243,200), Spirit AeroSystems ($3.3 million), Textron Aviation ($3.3 million) and Wichita Airport Authority ($2.2 million)
Funding was made available through the Aviation Learning Opportunities and Funded Training (ALOFT) program launched by KDOC earlier this year. The funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) executive committee.
Kansas is home to more than 450 aviation companies that generate 4% of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). No less than 70% of the world’s current embedded general aviation fleet was made in Kansas.