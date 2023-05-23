Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland recently announced that Marla Canfield and Jaicey Gillum were named the Department of Commerce’s 2022 Employees of the Year.
Canfield has worked for the state of Kansas for over 11 years, with almost nine of those being at Commerce. She currently serves as the in-state business development project manager for the 14 counties in the south central region of the state – working directly with companies who want to invest capital in the state through expansions and hiring projects.