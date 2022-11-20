KDADS

Through a partnership, older Kansans now have access to a online educational video network offered through KDADS and GetSetUp.

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Aging Services Team and GetSetUp, a virtual social learning platform designed specifically for older adults, have partnered to help combat social isolation and offer education for Kansas seniors with specialized classes focusing on Medicare, nutrition, mental health and aging, and abuse, neglect and exploitation. Older Kansans can now receive free access to GetSetUp's more than 4,000 live, interactive classes taught by peers 50 years of age and older.

“KDADS is excited to partner with GetSetUp to provide older Kansans free, interactive opportunities to share experiences with peers around the world in a safe and supportive environment,” said Aging Services Director Christina Orton. “Loneliness and social isolation in older adults are serious public health risks that put people at risk for dementia and other serious medical conditions. KDADS recognizes the need for supports that combat this issue, especially for those aging in place. We’ve created customized classes that are hot topics for Kansas’ older adults, and plan to create more over time.”

