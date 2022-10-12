TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has scheduled a workshop for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 13 to give Evergy officials an opportunity to explain a concerning, dramatic increase in the company’s capital expenditure projections. The plan, filed earlier this year, showed an increase of $1.2 billion compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The workshop will be conducted by Zoom and available for public viewing on the KCC YouTube channel.
Prior to the workshop, Evergy is required to file updated and comprehensive financial modeling showing expected retail rate changes resulting from continued increases in capital expenditures. That information must be submitted by Dec. 2.