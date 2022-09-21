At the start of the new school year, the Kansas Corporation Commission is encouraging students and families to seek out assistance to stay connected.
Through Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Plan (ACP), KCC offers assistance paying for phone and internet services for low-income individuals and families. Anyone who qualifies for Lifeline is automatically eligible for both programs. Due to higher income maximums, ACP also has the potential to help many families with internet costs that may not qualify for other types of assistance.