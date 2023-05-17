Para Pay

Derby North Middle School SPED para Katie Kazyak (shown at right) recently brought up issues with the board concerning insufficient pay for such employees, asking the district to consider merit-based pay increases and other options.

 SCREENSHOT BY INFORMER STAFF

The subject of special education paraprofessional pay was front and center during public comment at a recent USD 260 Board of Education meeting.

At the April 24 meeting, Derby North Middle School para Katie Kazyak read from a letter she had previously emailed to the board and received a reply from only one member. Kazyak, who is a level II special education para, has worked for the district for five years.

