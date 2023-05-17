The subject of special education paraprofessional pay was front and center during public comment at a recent USD 260 Board of Education meeting.
At the April 24 meeting, Derby North Middle School para Katie Kazyak read from a letter she had previously emailed to the board and received a reply from only one member. Kazyak, who is a level II special education para, has worked for the district for five years.
Chief among Kazyak’s concerns is staff leaving due to low pay.
“…This district is losing paras because ‘we don’t get paid enough to deal with this.’ I hear it day after day, and it is the truth,” Kazyak wrote in her letter.
Kazyak explained some of the challenges of working in a low functioning special education classroom.
“They need help with toileting or need to have their diapers changed. These kids have behavioral issues. These kids are the ones that throw things, take a swing at a teacher or a para or they are verbally abusive,” Kazyak wrote.
Beginning pay for a level II special education para is $11.44/hour in the Derby school district. Kazyak earns $12.74/hour.
Neighboring school district USD 259 in Wichita pays $14.97/hour for base salary of a new para.
“It’s frustrating to know I could quit and go work at Target and make $15/hour and not have to deal with the issues we do in the classroom,” Kazyak said.
But leaving her job in education is not something Kazyak wants to do.
“I love my job. I wish I had found this profession earlier in my life because I get so much satisfaction working with the kids,” Kazyak said.
Some of the suggestions Kazyak outlined in her letter to the board are to award merit raises and not just base pay on longevity, provide better job descriptions for the different levels of para, and give continuing education credit for professional development hours that often take place outside the work day.
While Kazyak has been told any raises would need to come through the board of education, only one board member has reached out to her about her concerns. District human resources staff have taken the time to meet with Kazyak and go over her pay scale questions.
“I encourage you to take some time to visit one of these classrooms and just see what goes on,” Kazyak wrote. “See what we as paras deal with on a daily basis. Don’t let the admin know that you are coming…just show up.”