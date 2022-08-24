Kansas woman takes plant-selling business on the road

K-State graduate Renata Goosen hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener through her mobile plant-selling business.

 KYLIE CAMERON/KMUW

The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen – no pun intended.

Goosen operates Renata’s Garden, a mobile plant bus she uses to sell plants and accessories from wherever she happens to be for the day. What was once an old yellow school bus is now a traveling business. It’s painted white with native Kansas flowers, plants and bugs.

