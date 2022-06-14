Recently, “Area Development” magazine announced that Kansas received a 2022 Gold Shovel award, marking the second year in a row the state has earned the national distinction for excellence in economic development.
The annual award is given to states that attract high-value investment projects that create a significant number of new jobs in their communities. Only five states have been awarded the Gold Shovel for 2022.
Working with economic development organizations and partners across the state, the Kansas Department of Commerce selected a sample of successful projects to submit for award consideration. That included Wichita’s MCI BPO project, which added $1.5 million in capital investment and 500 new jobs – the third highest total of the projects submitted.