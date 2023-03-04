As of Feb. 27, the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s electronic toll collection service (known as KTAG) is now accepted on most Florida toll roads. That includes most of the Florida turnpike system, including roads governed by the Florida Turnpike Enterprise, Tampa Hillsborough Expressway, Miami-Dade Expressway and Lee County.
In return, SunPass (Florida’s toll collection system) is now part of the list of electronic toll devices accepted on the Kansas Turnpike, which also includes BancPass, NATIONALPASS, Pikepass (Oklahoma), EZ TAG (Texas), TxTag (Texas), TollTag (Texas), BestPass and PrePass.