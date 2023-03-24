Governor Laura Kelly recently announced Kansas is receiving a $1 million, one-year federal planning grant to support the transition of Community Mental Health Centers (CMHCs) to become Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) capable of treating mental health and substance abuse crises through integrated physical-behavioral care. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
Kansas has been developing its CCBHC program since 2021 in cooperation with the state’s 26 Community Mental Health Centers (CMHCs). CCBHCs are required to serve anyone who requests care – including developmentally appropriate care for children – for mental health and substance use, regardless of ability to pay, place of residence or age.