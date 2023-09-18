Kansas Teacher Pension

After retiring from teaching in 2000, Janet Greer, center, has earned a pension payment of $16,000 each year. But that has not increased with inflation, and she has never received a cost-of-living adjustment.

 DYLAN LYSEN/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

WICHITA, KS — More than two decades ago, Janet Greer retired from teaching and began collecting her Kansas pension.

The former reading specialist, now 85, spent the bulk of her career helping elementary school students learn to read in Wichita Public Schools. That makes her one of more than 100,000 people drawing payments from the state retirement system as a benefit for years of service.

